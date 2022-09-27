27 September 2022, 13:24

Kazakhstan to hold talks with Russia to solve problem in favor of our country, President

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with residents of Turkistan region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focused on arrival of a great number of Russian citizens in Kazakhstan.

The President said that Kazakhstan will hold talks with Russia to tackle the problem in the interests of our country, Kazinform reports quoting the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.

«They say good relations with neighbors is a guarantee of peace. The key is to maintain accord with neighboring countries. Many people arrive from Russia in Kazakhstan lately,» the Head of State said.

«The majority of them are forced to leave their country due to the present no way out situation. We have to take care of them and provide security. It is a political and humanitarian issue. I have charged the Government to take necessary measures,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to demonstrate firstly humanity, tolerance. We have neither panic nor crisis. The Government should fulfill its work.

«Those arrived will get help but no preferences. All the work should be conducted in conformity with the law and our obligations,» the President said.

Photo: t.me/bort_01












