Kazakhstan to hold rural elections on Aug 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elections of rural akims (governors) will be held this year in 199 rural settlements, State Counsellor Yerlan Karin said.

1,668 akims of villages, rural settlements, rural districts, and cities of district significance were already elected countrywide.

On August 13, 17 rural akims were elected in seven regions of Kazakhstan. Of which 75% were nominated by political parties, and the rest 25% are self-nominees. The average age of the elected akims is 45 years old. On August 20 elections of 21 rural akims will be held in three more regions of Kazakhstan. Elections in 199 rural settlements will be held by the yearend at large.