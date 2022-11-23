Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections in H1 2023

23 November 2022, 14:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov announced the possible date of parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the parliamentary elections will be held in the first half of 2023. «The date of the elections will be announced by the President. After then a new Cabinet will be formed,» he said.

Photo: akorda.kz











