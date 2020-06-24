Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to hold int’l open-air theatre festival

    24 June 2020, 08:12

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Culture and arts development issues were debated in Taraz at the meeting involving Governor of Zhambyl region Bedibek Saparbayev held via a videoconference.

    The Governor paid great attention to holding cultural events in Taraz and districts of the region. Director of Kazakh regional theatre Bolat Bekzhan suggested holding a theatre festival in the open air bringing together Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tatarstan theatres. The Governor supported the idea.

    Saparbayev also stressed the need to host events aimed at spiritual renovation, people’s consolidation, for example, ethno-festivals, forums of mothers, fathers, etc. He charged to wider use opportunities of new cultural facilities, attract youth and schoolchildren.

    The Zhambyl regional philharmonic was tasked to visit rural settlements oftener as soon as quarantine is over.

    As stated there, KZT 7.1 bln was allocated this year for the development of culture.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Culture
