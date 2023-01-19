Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19

19 January 2023, 16:21
Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will hold early Majilis elections on March 19, 2023. The date of the elections of the maslikhat deputies at all levels will be set by the Central Election Commission, the Akorda press service reports.

Earlier the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhat.

The Head of State also signed a decree on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 7th convocation and called the early Majilis elections.

Besides, the President signed a decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats at all levels.


News