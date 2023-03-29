Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan to hold direct elections of governors of 45 districts this year

    29 March 2023, 11:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan will hold the first direct elections of the governors of 45 districts and cities of regional significance. Following which elections of district governors will be held countrywide,» the Head of State said at today’s joint sitting of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan made a breakthrough in the country’s development and opened a new historic epoch. «However transformations will not end at this point. It is just the beginning,» the President said.

    The Head of State noted the reforms aimed at improving the country’s political system will further continue.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State opened the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation. On March 27 the Head of State signed a decree on the convocation of the 1st session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VIII convocation.

    Early Majilis and maslikhat elections were held in Kazakhstan on March 19. On Tuesday the Kazakh CEC registered the deputies of the Majlis of the VIII convocation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Elections Regions Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan set to sign package of important documents
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda
    Silk Way TV Channel to air Azerbaijani President’s greeting ceremony in Kazakhstan live
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Astana Mayor
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path