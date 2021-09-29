Kazakhstan to hold briefings and press conferences offline

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 September 2021, 17:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov held today the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission's Telegram channel, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi reported on the country’s sanitary and epidemiological coronavirus. For the past 2 weeks coronavirus cases decreased by 60%, coronavirus-related deaths by 80%. COVID-19 beds occupancy reduced from 56% to 33%, ICU beds from 45% to 32%. Due to the improvement of the country’s health situation the Commission made a decision to hold briefings and press conferences offline with strict observance of sanitary requirements.

Thus, mass media representatives with Status «Green» in the ASHYQ apps will take part in the press conferences held offline at the Central Communications Service at the Kazakh President and regional communications centres.

Besides, there were made reports on the coronavirus situation in the regions and vaccination efforts. The Deputy PM charged to continue immunization rates.

Following the meeting Tugzhanov set certain tasks and outlined priority tasks for the near future.


