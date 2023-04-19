Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to hold Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Juniors Davis Cup and Juniors Billie Jean King Cup Final Qualifying events

Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2023, 19:45
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to host for the first time the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Juniors Davis Cup and Juniors Billie Jean King Cup Final Qualifying events on May 1-13 in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan boys’ team will include Amir Omarkhanov from Karaganda, Zangar Nurlanuly from Turkestan as well as Damir Zhalgasbai (Almaty), Bakhtiyar Yerasyl (Astana), and Artyem Sidorov (Almaty), with the latter three competing for third place.

Kazakhstani Inkar Dyusebai (Almaty), Polina Sleptsova (Almaty), Ariana Gogulina (Astana), and Anastasiya Krymkova (Taraz) are to compete in girls qualifying events.

A total of 16 teams (U16) divided in four groups are to compete in the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Juniors Davis Cup and Juniors Billie Jean King Cup Final Qualifying events in Shymkent, with the two best teams of each group are to meet in play-offs, where berths to the world team championships are to be played.


