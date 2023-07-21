Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to hold 2nd Childhood Cancer Survivors Winners Games

    21 July 2023, 08:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 21-23 QAZAQSTAN Sports Complex and Alau Ice Palace will play a host to II Winners Games for survivors of pediatric cancers in remission for more than a year, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    As of today, there are 4,400 kids diagnosed with cancer in Kazakhstan. Most of them suffer from acute leukemia.

    The Winners Games are called first of all to support children and their parents. Kids will vie for top honors in Asyk atu, Togyzkumalak, field and track, table tennis, air rifle, races, futsal, chess, bowling, badminton, and swimming.

    It is organized by the University Medical Center Corporate Fund and Fenyx charitable fund.

    Sport Kazakhstan Healthcare
