Kazakhstan to hit those breaking quarantine with KZT25,000 fines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s digital press conference announcing the new restrictions the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev informed that those breaking the quarantine rules could face fines of up to KZT25,000.

He said that anyone caught breaking quarantine regulations will face a fine of up to KZT25000 or arrest up to 15 days. He also informed that the Ministry increased the number of foot and car patrols and started to use video surveillance systems.

It bears to remind the quarantine regime has been tightened in the capital and in Almaty beginning from March 28.