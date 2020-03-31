Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to hit those breaking quarantine with KZT25,000 fines

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
31 March 2020, 19:41
Kazakhstan to hit those breaking quarantine with KZT25,000 fines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s digital press conference announcing the new restrictions the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev informed that those breaking the quarantine rules could face fines of up to KZT25,000.

He said that anyone caught breaking quarantine regulations will face a fine of up to KZT25000 or arrest up to 15 days. He also informed that the Ministry increased the number of foot and car patrols and started to use video surveillance systems.

It bears to remind the quarantine regime has been tightened in the capital and in Almaty beginning from March 28.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Internal Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand