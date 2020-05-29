Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to gradually resume international air service

    29 May 2020, 18:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan considers gradual resumption of international air service,» head of the civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Talgat Lastayev said.

    He said that since the start of the pandemic suspended were 440 flights per week in 97 directions. That is 99% of all international flights. At today’s meeting of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread jointly with the Foreign Ministry and Healthcare Ministry it was assigned to work at resumption of international air service.

    The Healthcare Ministry recommends first to resume air service with the countries with low risk up to the health situation. The first stage embraces China, South Korea and Azerbaijan. The second stage includes Turkey, the UAE, Germany, Thailand and Czech Republic.

    The Foreign Ministry will negotiate issues concerning crossing of state borders by Kazakhstanis and foreign nationals.

    He stressed that air service would not start immediately. The flights will restart as far as all instances are coordinated and depending on the epidemiological situation. The certain opening dates will be determined yet.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

