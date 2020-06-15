Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to gradually recommence int’l air service

    15 June 2020, 17:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov commented on the key sanitary and quarantine requirements for passengers of the resumed regular international flights, Kazinform reports.

    Regular international air service will resume gradually depending on the category of the nations (three categories) and restrictions. Upon arrival people arriving from the countries of the 1st and 2nd categories will pass contactless thermometry and fill out a form aboard the plane. There are no restrictions for passengers arriving from the 1st category countries, namely, China, South Korea, Japan, Georgia, and Thailand. Those arriving from the countries of the 2nd category, Turkey, who have a medical note proving negative COVID-19 tests are able to move without restrictions. In case of absence of the medical certificate they have to pass tests within 48 hours since arrival. There are no regular flights to the countries not included into the 1st and 2nd categories. All the passengers travelling from the said countries will be included into the Healthcare Ministry’s data system.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

