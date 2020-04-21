Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to gradually ease quarantine depending on epidemiological situation

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 April 2020, 10:04
Kazakhstan to gradually ease quarantine depending on epidemiological situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will continue to gradually relax quarantine rules depending on the epidemiological situation,» Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said.

As the PM noted, starting from April 20 Nur-Sultan and Almaty eased quarantine regulations, reopened manufacturing facilities, construction industry and some services. Depending on the epidemiological situation the quarantine measures will be further eased to let business and other enterprises resume their operations. Nevertheless all are urged to observe sanitary and epidemiological safety rules.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    COVID-19  
