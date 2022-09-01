Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan to give soft educational loans

    1 September 2022 15:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will provide soft educational loans at 2-3% per annum,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the nation at today’s joint session of the Kazakh Parliament.

    «It is crucial to continue reforms in the sphere of higher education. Tuition will grow as the quality of the country’s universities will grow,» the President said. To this end the Government plans to allocate educational grants. Besides, soft student loans will be provided at 2-3% per annum. The said measures are called to make education more available and strengthen partnership and mutual responsibility ideology in the society.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education President of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
    5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
    Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
    Kazakhstan to become leading player in sphere of new technologies, Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28