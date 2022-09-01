Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to give soft educational loans
1 September 2022 15:22

Kazakhstan to give soft educational loans

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will provide soft educational loans at 2-3% per annum,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the nation at today’s joint session of the Kazakh Parliament.

«It is crucial to continue reforms in the sphere of higher education. Tuition will grow as the quality of the country’s universities will grow,» the President said. To this end the Government plans to allocate educational grants. Besides, soft student loans will be provided at 2-3% per annum. The said measures are called to make education more available and strengthen partnership and mutual responsibility ideology in the society.


