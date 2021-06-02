Kazakhstan to generate 12,000 new jobs in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than 12,000 workplaces will be created in Kazakhstan under the Industrialization Map in 2021. 110 projects worth KZT 2 trln are being realized the countrywide to generate above 12,000 permanent jobs,» Industry and Infrastructure Minister Beibut Atamkulov said.

He also reminded that the draft law On industrial policy was developed last year by the Government. «The draft law is aimed at laying the foundation for legal, economic and administrative regulations. It consolidates all the norms regulating legal relations between all the participants of the industrial sector. The draft law is under consideration of the Majilis now. Besides, the Ministry works at transforming from industrialization state program to the national project,» the Minister added.