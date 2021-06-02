Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to generate 12,000 new jobs in 2021

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2021, 14:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than 12,000 workplaces will be created in Kazakhstan under the Industrialization Map in 2021. 110 projects worth KZT 2 trln are being realized the countrywide to generate above 12,000 permanent jobs,» Industry and Infrastructure Minister Beibut Atamkulov said.

He also reminded that the draft law On industrial policy was developed last year by the Government. «The draft law is aimed at laying the foundation for legal, economic and administrative regulations. It consolidates all the norms regulating legal relations between all the participants of the industrial sector. The draft law is under consideration of the Majilis now. Besides, the Ministry works at transforming from industrialization state program to the national project,» the Minister added.


4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
