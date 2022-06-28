Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to fully transit to digital TV and radio broadcasting by late 2023

    28 June 2022, 12:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at the Government’s weekly meeting in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov spoke about the development of digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, 92.43% of the country’s population has been covered with digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting to date.

    11 regions have already been transferred to digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting. They are the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent, as well as Zhambyl, Turkistan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    «The remaining six regions will be covered by digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting by the end of 2023,» the Minister added. They are Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Six radio and TV stations will be commissioned this year in East Kazakhstan region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan
