Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to fully transit to digital TV and radio broadcasting by late 2023

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 June 2022, 12:25
Kazakhstan to fully transit to digital TV and radio broadcasting by late 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at the Government’s weekly meeting in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov spoke about the development of digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, 92.43% of the country’s population has been covered with digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting to date.

11 regions have already been transferred to digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting. They are the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent, as well as Zhambyl, Turkistan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

«The remaining six regions will be covered by digital over-the-air TV and radio broadcasting by the end of 2023,» the Minister added. They are Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Six radio and TV stations will be commissioned this year in East Kazakhstan region.


Government of Kazakhstan   Mass media   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires