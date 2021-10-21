Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to fulfill Well-educated Nation national project

    21 October 2021, 21:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told a briefing about the «Well-educated Nation» High-quality Education national project, Kazinform reports.

    The «Well-educated Nation» High-quality Education national project should be considered in the aggregate with the education development concept. This document is planned to be approved by the year end,» the Minister noted.

    «The national project describes the country’s educational policy at large. It consists of four directions, five tasks, 15 indicators and 26 action items. It is focused on the certain and the most important tasks. As compared to the 2016-2019 state program it has 10 times less events. It means the Government focuses on the basic achievable and most demanded tasks,» he resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

