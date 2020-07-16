Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kazakhstan to fulfill its obligations under OPEC + agreement

    16 July 2020, 09:18

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the OPEC + Joint Monitoring Committee was held on July 15, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, the OPEC + countries reached an agreement on a collective reduction in oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May-July 2020.

    During the meeting of the OPEC + Joint Monitoring Committee, the results of the fulfillment of obligations by the countries for June 2020 were discussed.

    The participants noted the positive impact of the agreement on the global oil industry

    Kazakhstan expressed readiness to fulfill its obligations under the OPEC + agreement.

    Under the terms of the OPEC + agreement, the collective reduction in oil production is to be reduced from 9.7 million barrels per day up to 7.7 million barrels per day from August until the yearend.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%