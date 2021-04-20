Kazakhstan to fulfill above 800 agricultural investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov shared plans on the development of the country agro-industrial complex in the near future, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry is drafting the national plan for the agro-industrial complex development for 2021-2025. It targets to increase household income of rural population, build 70,000 family enterprises, provide people with job in the agricultural sector, and create 7 ecosystems attracting 350,000 farm and private households. To achieve these tasks the investment projects will be developed to create permanent jobs in the agricultural sector and raise household incomes of rural population.

845 investment projects worth KZT 4.5 trln will be realized the countrywide over the next five years. Out of which 285 projects worth KZT 335 bln will put into operation this year.



