Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan to fulfill above 800 agricultural investment projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 April 2021, 12:23
Kazakhstan to fulfill above 800 agricultural investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov shared plans on the development of the country agro-industrial complex in the near future, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry is drafting the national plan for the agro-industrial complex development for 2021-2025. It targets to increase household income of rural population, build 70,000 family enterprises, provide people with job in the agricultural sector, and create 7 ecosystems attracting 350,000 farm and private households. To achieve these tasks the investment projects will be developed to create permanent jobs in the agricultural sector and raise household incomes of rural population.

845 investment projects worth KZT 4.5 trln will be realized the countrywide over the next five years. Out of which 285 projects worth KZT 335 bln will put into operation this year.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies