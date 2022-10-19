Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan

    19 October 2022, 12:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan performs 490 flights a week to 112 destinations in 28 countries of the world,» deputy head of the transport committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Kasym Tlepov told the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable.

    He noted that civil aviation hit by coronavirus pandemic is recovering.

    Last year Kazakhstan launched the following flights: Almaty-Doha, Almaty-Kuwait City, Abu Dhabi -Almaty, Almaty -Male, Almaty-Colombo. This year Almaty-Milano, Almaty-Iraklion routes were unveiled.

    It is expected to open new flights from Astana, Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, flights to Vietnam from Almaty and Astana. It is planned to resume air service to Thailand, Mongolia and Turkmenistan, to fly to Pakistan, and to increase flights to China, India, the UK, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

