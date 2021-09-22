Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan to fly to 16 countries

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 September 2021, 13:00
Kazakhstan to fly to 16 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis have an opportunity to fly to 16 more countries of the world since September 21, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread made a decision to increase and resume regular international air service to 16 countries of the world with a frequency of 114 flights a week to and from starting from September 21.

Thus, Kazakhstan increased flights travelling to Russia by 54, by 7 to Turkey, by 9 to the UAE, by 5 to Uzbekistan and Germany, by 3 to Maldives, the Civil Aviation Committee’s Telegram Channel reads.

Kazakhstan resumed flight to Czech Republic, China and Azerbaijan. Besides, Kazakhstan will fly to Italy twice a week, three times to a week to Sri Lanka and Kuwait.

All the flights will be performed with strict observance of all sanitary requirements.


Coronavirus   Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023