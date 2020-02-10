Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to fly more nationals out of China

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2020, 12:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task to take measures to protect Kazakhstani nationals from coronavirus the Government of Kazakhstan plans to evacuate Kazakhstanis staying in China and willing to return home, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

As agreed with China’s authorities on February 10 and 12 Air Astana will fly to Beijing to repatriate Kazakhstanis. At China’s request 47 nationals of China staying in Kazakhstan will be also airlifted to Beijing. Medical staff will accompany the passengers.

As of now, there are 719 citizens of Kazakhstan in China. 391 of them applied with a request to help them return home.


