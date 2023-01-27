Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to face unsteady weather this weekend

27 January 2023, 14:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for January 28-30, Kazinform reports.

The country’s west, south, and southeast will enjoy fair weather without precipitations over the next three days while the rest of the country will brace for snow, ground blizzard, and high wind.

Air temperature will gradually rise from -5 degrees Celsius to +5+10 degrees Celsius in the south and -8 degrees Celsius to 0+5 degrees Celsius in the southeast.


