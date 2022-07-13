Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to face scorching heat, scattered showers this weekend

    13 July 2022, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scorching heat and thunderstorms are forecast to grip most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather agency, warm air masses from Iran will affect the weather conditions in the territory of Kazakhstan on July 14-16 pushing the temperature up to +30, +35°C this weekend.

    Despite soaring temperatures, scattered showers will persist in most regions of the country.

    On July 15-16 the northern cyclone will shift to the north of Kazakhstan gradually bringing the mercury down.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

