Kazakhstan to face scorching heat and rains in 3 days coming
25 July 2022 12:39

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains will dominate across the country on July 26-28, Kazhydromet says. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, squalls, and hail is forecast on July 26 in western regions, and on July 26-28 in north-western, and northern regions.

The mercury will rise from +25+35°C to +30+40°C in western regions and from +22+32°С to +27+38°С in eastern areas.

In northwestern and northern regions temperatures will gradually drop from +30+35°C to +20+30°C during daylight hours.

In central regions, temperatures will also decline from +30+38 °С to +27+35°С.

Southern and southeastern regions will face extreme heat with temperatures climbing to +40+45°С.


