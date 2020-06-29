Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to face scattered showers

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2020, 16:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are set to douse some parts of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The weather conditions in Kazakhstan on June 30-July 2 will be affected by the South-Caspian cyclone bringing showers to Kazakhstan, especially its central part. Probability of heavy downpour and hail will be high in that part of the country in three upcoming days.

Wind will gust up in some parts of the country bringing dust storms to the south of Kazakhstan.

No fluctuations in temperature are expected.

