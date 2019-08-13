Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to face rains and wind on Tues

    13 August 2019, 07:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, August 13, unsteady weather with thundershowers, increase of wind, dust storm, squalls, and hail, Kazhydromet reports.

    Squalls, haillocally and strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s are forecast to sweep across NorthKazakhstan region.

    Squalls anddust storm are to roll through Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.

    It is expectedto hail in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.

    High windand dust storm are set to grip Mangistau region.

    Wind is togust at a speed of 15-20 m/s in Atyrau, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    High heatis to linger in Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions locally.

    Fire threatremains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, EastKazakhstan, and Akmola regions, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
