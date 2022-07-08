Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to face GB, Spain in 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage

    8 July 2022, 18:39

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - The draws have been announced for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals to take place in Glasgow later this year, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan is set to face the hosts - Great Britain, and Spain in Group C of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

    The Kazakh women's team defeated Germany in the qualifying match earlier this year to reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time.

    The event will take place on November 8-13 in Glasgow, Scotland.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

