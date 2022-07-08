Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan to face GB, Spain in 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2022, 18:39
Kazakhstan to face GB, Spain in 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The draws have been announced for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals to take place in Glasgow later this year, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan is set to face the hosts - Great Britain, and Spain in Group C of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The Kazakh women's team defeated Germany in the qualifying match earlier this year to reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time.

The event will take place on November 8-13 in Glasgow, Scotland.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan