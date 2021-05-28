Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to face Canada at Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 May 2021, 16:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national ice hockey team is expected to hold another match as part of the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia tonight, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Team Kazakhstan will take on the Canadian squad in Group B at the Arena Riga. The match is set to start at 7:15 pm Nur-Sultan time.

Currently Team Kazakhstan stands 4th in Group B with 7 points, whereas Canada is 6th with 3 points. Finland dominates Group B with 10 points. Germany and the US are ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Tomorrow the Kazakh side will face Italy which is at the bottom of Group B with 0 points.


