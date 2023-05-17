Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market

    17 May 2023, 15:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to increase the prices for liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan issued a draft decree approving a price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges at KZT40,320.00 per ton (excluding VAT) for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

    Notably, as of now, a price limit on liquified petroleum gas stands at KZT33,600 per ton.

    Public discussions on the document will run until May 30.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
    3 Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    4 Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
    5 Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert