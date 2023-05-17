Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2023, 15:17
Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to increase the prices for liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan issued a draft decree approving a price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges at KZT40,320.00 per ton (excluding VAT) for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Notably, as of now, a price limit on liquified petroleum gas stands at KZT33,600 per ton.

Public discussions on the document will run until May 30.


Oil & Gas   Ministry of Energy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off