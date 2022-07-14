Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to extend Economy of Simple Things program to 2023

    14 July 2022, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke of the extention of the Economy of Simple Things program until 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of today, as part of the Economy of Simple Things program over 1,100 projects worth almost KZT1tln have been subsidized,' said Smailov at an expanded meeting of the Government.

    According to him, over the past three years, the program's participants have helped increase production output by 33% on average, payment of taxes by 80%, and retained and created 67 jobs, and

    «Given the efficiency of the program, we believe it is appropriate to extend it until the end of 2023,» said the Premier.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays