Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan to extend academic year

    15 August 2022 16:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The school year will be extended in Kazakhstan this year. The 1st grades will study now 35 weeks, while 2-11 grades will attend classes for 36 weeks, the Enlightenment Ministry said in statement.

    The autumn vacations will take place between October 31 and November 6, 2022, the winter holidays will start on December 31 to last until January 8, 2023, the spring vacations are scheduled between March 18 and March 26, 2023, and the summer break will last for three months between June 1 and September 1. Thus, the school year will conclude on May 31.

    Besides, the 1st grades will have more vacations in the winter between February 6 and 12, 2023.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Education #Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister
    Special boarding school to be built in N Kazakhstan
    Kuanysh Yergaliyev named vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan to complete construction of 81 schools by September
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
    5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle