Kazakhstan to export wheat, flour mostly to Afghanistan, Iran

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to export wheat and flour mostly to its traditional markets: Central Asia, Iran, and Afghanistan, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev told today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, the projected gross amount of wheat to be produced will stand at around 16mln tons with an average yield of 10.1 t/ha.

He noted that the amounts of cereal and legumes expected to be produced taking into account last year’s amount will fully meet the domestic needs. The minister said that in the new season the country will export wheat and flour mostly to its traditional markets: Central Asia, Iran, and Afghanistan.

«Thanks to the high quality of grain there is the possibility of increasing wheat supplies to China,» he said.

Notably, according to the Agriculture Ministry, a total of 15.1mln ha of cereal and legumes or 95% of the total area have been harvested. The figure stood at 14.5mln ha or 91.5% last year.

Earlier the Kazakh Prime Minister noted that the harvesting situation remains difficult around the globe attributing it to the bad weather conditions. He said that gross crop and oilseed production is planned to reach 18mln tons, including 16mln tons of cereal and legumes, in Kazakhstan.

The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers also said that around 95% of the harvesting works have been completed in the country.

Notably, the session of the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin is taking place.