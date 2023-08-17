Kazakhstan to export over 6mln tons of grain this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over the six months of this year, Kazakhstan exported 4.1 million tons of grain to the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Agriculture Ministry.

«Traditional importers of Kazakhstani wheat and flour remain the Central Asian countries and Afghanistan. In 2022, Kazakhstan exported 7.7mln tons of wheat and flour in grain equivalent. To the said regions, with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan accounting for 80.5% of the exports,» said the Agriculture Ministry.

In January-June 2023, 4,186 thousand tons of wheat and flour in grain equivalent were exported to the regions, including 2,345 thousand tons to Uzbekistan, 428 thousand tons to Tajikistan, 259 thousand tons to Turkmenistan, 7.6 thousand tons to Kyrgyzstan, and 1,146 thousand to Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan is to export over six million tons of grain in 2023.