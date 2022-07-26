Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan to export meat to Saudi Arabia
26 July 2022 11:58

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A number of documents was signed during the recent visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports.

One of the documents opens new opportunities for the domestic exporters of meat, the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture says.

«On July 24-25, an investment roundtable meeting was held with the participation of business communities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. The meeting was aimed at broadening the trade-economic cooperation between the two countries.

A Protocol of Sanitary and Technical Requirements to the import of beef and lamb was signed upon completion of the event. Those signing the document were Dr. Mohammed Alnasser, Vice President (Food Sector) at Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and Askar Zhakupbayev, Chairman of the Committee for Veterinary Control of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The Protocol will enable domestic producers of beef and lamb to expand the sales market and boost cooperation in agricultural sector,» a press release reads.


