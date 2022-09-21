Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to export grain to Pakistan, Iran

    21 September 2022, 14:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 10, 2022, Kazakhstan lifted ban on grain export.

    «We have enough reserves of grain. The Food Corporation has also purchased [some - editor]. We do not see any threat [of grain shortage - editor],» Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration, said answering journalists’ questions after the Government’s sitting.

    In his words, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the leaders of Pakistan and Iran during his trip to Samarkand and gave certain instructions to the Cabinet.

    «Next week, we will discuss supply issues, transport logistics expansion, the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission. A whole package of issues. We have huge plans on export, because we were set a task to double non-resource exports,» the Minister said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Agriculture
