    Kazakhstan to export grain to 40 states of world

    8 September 2020, 20:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov briefed on grain exports Kazakhstan targets this marketing year.

    «Grain and flour export potential in 2020/2021 marketing year is expected to stand at 7.5-8 mln tons,» he told a briefing.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan plans to export to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Iran. The country will export grain this year to 40 countries of the world at large.

    Notably, grain production volume is projected to make 18 mln tons.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

