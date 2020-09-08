Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan to export grain to 40 states of world

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2020, 20:12
Kazakhstan to export grain to 40 states of world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov briefed on grain exports Kazakhstan targets this marketing year.

«Grain and flour export potential in 2020/2021 marketing year is expected to stand at 7.5-8 mln tons,» he told a briefing.

As stated there, Kazakhstan plans to export to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Iran. The country will export grain this year to 40 countries of the world at large.

Notably, grain production volume is projected to make 18 mln tons.


Agro-industrial complex development   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies