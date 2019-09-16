Kazakhstan to export dried camel milk to China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Ministry briefed on the farm products export agreements reached during the recent visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid to China.

Last year Turkestan region launched the investment project, the camel milk processing plant. The estimated capacity of the plant is up to 100 tons a day.

«The project is of great importance for the development of camel and horse husbandry. It is expected to process and dry the camel milk to export to China. The project is called to bring together all the camel milk producers of Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Besides, it is expected to open a workshop for drying milk in Mangistau region to supply to the plant for packing and further distribution,» Azamat Zabekov, head of the veterinary control committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, told the briefing.





According to him, Kazakhstan will export the camel milk powder.