Kazakhstan to export $500 mln worth of goods to Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is keen to maintain the established trade and economic, transport and logistics and energy ties with Afghanistan, Deputy Prime-Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum in Astana, Zhumangarin reiterated Kazakhstan’s stance on Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, peaceful, democratic and prosperous state.

«We are interested in maintaining the established trade and economic, transport and logistics and energy ties with Afghanistan,» stressed the Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration.

In his words, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan totaled $1 billion in 2022, almost doubling compared to 2021. 90 per cent of two-way trade falls on Kazakhstan’s export, mainly of processed goods. Trade between the two countries has amounted to over $343 million in the past six months. Of $343 million, a little bit over $334 million fell on Kazakhstan’s export.

Kazakhstan, according to Zhumangarin, is expected to export $500 million worth of goods to Afghanistan, including produce of its food, petrochemical, chemical, light, and machine-building industry.

Serik Zhumangarin went on to praise developing cooperation between the countries and the growing number of joint ventures, adding that Kazakhstan and Afghanistan have great potential in terms of developing interaction in trade both in bilateral and regional format.

Astana is hosting the three-day Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum attended by over 200 Afghani entrepreneurs.