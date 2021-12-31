Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to expect warmer temperatures in early January

    31 December 2021, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to brace for warm spell in the next three days, January 1-3, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    «The Northwestern cyclone from the White Sea will cause precipitation mostly as snow in the west and then in the rest regions of the country while moving east. Only Almaty, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are to see weather with no precipitation.

    The country is to brace for 15-23mps wind as well as black ice in the west, south and blizzard in the north and center.

    Temperature is to stand at 10-18 degrees Celsius at night and -3-8 degrees Celsius at daytime in the north on January 3. The south is to the mercury stand at 0-5 degrees Celsius, dropping as low as -10 degrees Celsius, at night and 3-13 degrees Celsius at daytime.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

