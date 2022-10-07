Kazakhstan to expect cold spell, rain this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Rainy weather is predicted this weekend in Kazakhstan as a cyclonic trough shifts eastward over the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The country’s north, east, and mountainous areas are to expect sleet, fog, high wind, causing dust tides in the south and west.

As a cold anticyclone shifts from Europe, the country is to expect precipitation to end in the west, and later in the north.

Temperatures are to be between -3 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and -3 and 13 degrees Celsius at daytime in the country’s north, east, and center. The West is to see temperatures drop as low as -1 and rise to 9 degrees Celsius at night and stand at 15-25 degrees Celsius at daytime. The country’s south is to expect the temperatures to range from -1 to 6 degrees Celsius, and from -2 to 7 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, at night and from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius at daytime.



