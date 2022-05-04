Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to expand water-supply networks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2022, 12:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to expand water-supply networks,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev told the Government meeting.

«Due to migration of the population, it is essential to extend water-supply networks in 50 villages countrywide. For example, the current water-supply network in Kendala in Almaty region was built in 1969 and requires repair works to provide full access to clean drinking water,» the Minister noted. He added that the population in Kendala village for the past five years grew from 5,800 to 9,500.

The cost of expansion of water distribution systems in such villages is estimated at KZT 40 bln. To this end, the akimats should develop the design and estimate documentation for the extension of water mains to ensure 100% access to water in the said rural settlements.


