Kazakhstan to expand share of domestic release by 25%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will expand the share of domestic release by 25% by 2025 as part of the national project,» Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

«Kazakhstan will build the system of reproduction of domestic cultural products through direct support of the country’s creative potential. The share of domestic release will also increase by 25%, some 40 animated films will be produced at the ground of Kazakhanimatsiya (Kazakhanimation) creative association which will be created anew. It also provides for supporting 150 projects of talented people with great creative projects,» she told the conference.

Besides, the Minister briefed on the e-culture.kz integrated e-platform to provide access to all achievements of the country’s culture online. It will provide virtual tours around museums, theatres, libraries and other cultural sites.



