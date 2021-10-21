Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to expand share of domestic release by 25%

    21 October 2021, 17:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will expand the share of domestic release by 25% by 2025 as part of the national project,» Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

    «Kazakhstan will build the system of reproduction of domestic cultural products through direct support of the country’s creative potential. The share of domestic release will also increase by 25%, some 40 animated films will be produced at the ground of Kazakhanimatsiya (Kazakhanimation) creative association which will be created anew. It also provides for supporting 150 projects of talented people with great creative projects,» she told the conference.

    Besides, the Minister briefed on the e-culture.kz integrated e-platform to provide access to all achievements of the country’s culture online. It will provide virtual tours around museums, theatres, libraries and other cultural sites.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands