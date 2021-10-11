Kazakhstan to expand Pfizer vaccine eligibility list

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan may expand the list of people able to get Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government Hour held at the Majilis.

«Initially, children aged 12 and older and pregnant are the first to receive Pfizer vaccine. Later the list may be expanded,» the Minister said answering the question of the deputies.

He explained that Pfizer vaccine is the only one recommended for children aged 12-17 and pregnant women which have proven to be safe and efficient. To this end the Kazakh Ministry and Pfizer Company signed an agreement on staged delivery of 4 mln doses of Comirnaty vaccine by the year end.

As earlier reported, there are antivaxxers around the world as well as in Kazakhstan. To build the herd immunity the Ministry raised public awareness activities to explain importance of coronavirus vaccination.

«Since 2013 up to present 24,976 eligible to vaccination have refused prophylactic immunization, including 58% because of their personal beliefs, 23.2% citing their faith beliefs, 12.8% due to mistrust in vaccine, and 6% as a result of negative information in media. 3.417 refused vaccination in the first half of the year,» the Minister said.